EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,878 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $148.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

