EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $5.83 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in argenx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in argenx by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.64.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $389.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.44 and its 200-day moving average is $373.33. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.