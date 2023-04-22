EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $541.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

