EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,161 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $495.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

