EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 12,952 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

ALGN opened at $355.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $381.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.