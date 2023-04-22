El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,734. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

