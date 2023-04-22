Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 557,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 144,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Shares of ELBM opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.