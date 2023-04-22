Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of EA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $129.11. 1,679,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

