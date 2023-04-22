Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Lowered to $550.00 at Loop Capital

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $565.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.24.

Shares of ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

