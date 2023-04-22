Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,666 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.65. 245,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

