Ellevest Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $249.60. 320,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

