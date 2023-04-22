Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,041 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after acquiring an additional 738,680 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,769,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 866.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD remained flat at $50.95 during trading hours on Friday. 715,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

