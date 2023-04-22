Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $248.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.