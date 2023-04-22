Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,158 shares during the quarter. Oak Street Health accounts for 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.09% of Oak Street Health worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,822 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 211,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,007.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.91. 1,322,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $38.93.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,835,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,835,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,294,430 shares of company stock worth $47,148,065. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

