Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 447,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

