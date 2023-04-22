Ellevest Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 543,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 3,683,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

