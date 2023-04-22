Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $172.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,050. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

