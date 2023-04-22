Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Embecta Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 246,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,471. Embecta has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $5,717,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

