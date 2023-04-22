Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 115,300 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.02% of Portillo’s worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portillo’s news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $20.34 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.