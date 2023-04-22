Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 53,331 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.62% of Lantheus worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,570.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

