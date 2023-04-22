Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 88,486 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,486 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.11% of AtriCure worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AtriCure by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

