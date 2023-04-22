Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock valued at $120,609,337. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

