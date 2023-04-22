Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.83 Million Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

KRTX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,288. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.