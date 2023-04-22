Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $17.07 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in ChampionX by 5,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.
In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
