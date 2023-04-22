Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 120,342 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6,089.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 417,785 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $2,141,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 142.4% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 344,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denbury Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of DEN opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.