Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 13,394 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,372,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 216,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

