Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.42% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 325,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 267,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

