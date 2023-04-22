Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $15.04 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

AeroVironment stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

