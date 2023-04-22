Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $8.70 Million Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 541,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Certara stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 271.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

