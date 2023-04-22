Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 in the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $194.07 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

