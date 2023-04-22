Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences
In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 in the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $194.07 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
Prometheus Biosciences Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.