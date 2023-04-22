Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 30,962 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Celsius makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Celsius were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 234,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CELH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. 979,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,946. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

