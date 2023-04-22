Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 4,220 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.88% of Moelis & Company worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 556,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

