Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 217,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.38% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 168,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,702. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.