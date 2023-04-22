Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.90% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

