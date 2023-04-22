Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.72 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 530,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

