Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,315 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods accounts for approximately 2.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.84% of Simply Good Foods worth $31,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 155,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 473,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,030. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

