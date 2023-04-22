Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for about 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $26,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

NV5 Global Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 65,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,703. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.14 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.