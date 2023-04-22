Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 259,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 723,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,536. The stock has a market cap of $737.43 million, a P/E ratio of 184.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

