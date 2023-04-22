Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 25,839 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.51% of TriNet Group worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. 299,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,430 shares of company stock worth $1,714,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

