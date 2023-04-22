Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

