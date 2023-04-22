Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMR. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

