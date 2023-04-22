Empower Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Empower has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $58,035.67 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.0854939 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,560.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

