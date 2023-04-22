Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.31 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

