Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

