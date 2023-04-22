Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Mining (EDVMF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.