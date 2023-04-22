Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get Energizer alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. 385,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.