Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,849. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

