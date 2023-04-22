Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.58. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 173,246 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

