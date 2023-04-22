EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $88.12 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003867 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001184 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,974,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,974,688 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.