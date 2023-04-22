Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

