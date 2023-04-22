Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $202.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.10. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

